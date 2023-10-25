NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – About 100 million U.S. adults struggle with obesity, Cooley Dickinson Hospital is expanding its services to get those numbers down.

The hospital is offering an anti-obesity medication management program. We spoke with Sofia Buford, a nurse practitioner in the program who tells us there is now a better understanding of obesity as a disease, which means they can offer patients with various treatment approaches.

“A lot of times we see patients who have struggled to lose weight and then keep that weight off, we really understand that as part of the disease and these medication treatments, that we now can really help people maintain that weight loss.”

This program is ideal for patients with a BMI greater than 27 and obesity-related complications, and patients who have a BMI over 30.