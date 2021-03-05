Cooley Dickinson Hospital interim President and CEO announced

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dr. David Brown will begin serving as the interim President and Chief Executive Officer at Cooley Dickinson Health Care starting Monday.

The move comes after Joanne Marqusee announced her resignation in January following seven years of service to Cooley Dickinson.

“We are so fortunate that Dr. Brown has enthusiastically agreed to serve as interim president and CEO,” said Fraser Beede, chair of the Cooley Dickinson Health Care Board of Trustees. “Dr. Brown’s personal and professional connections to Cooley Dickinson along with his leadership experience and position at the MGH offer Cooley Dickinson an extremely capable, respected leader during the transition.”

Brown, who is the Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, will serve in an interim capacity while a search is conducted for a permanent president and CEO.