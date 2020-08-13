Cooley Dickinson Hospital nurses protest for more PPE

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Nurses at Cooley Dickinson Hospital lined the sidewalk outside the hospital for a picket Wednesday evening.

The nurses are represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association. They claim the hospital isn’t providing proper PPE for its staff. They also claim they’re under-staffed during this pandemic.

They told 22News they’re being assigned five to six additional patients.

RN Candie St. Jean, a member of the bargaining committee at MNA told 22News, “You see the signs on the lawns calling everybody heroes and on the inside we aren’t being treated like heroes.”

The MNA is set to continue contract negotiations with Mass General Brigham, the healthcare system that owns Cooley Dickinson, at the end of the month.