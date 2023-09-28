HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A local hospital held a discussion on bringing health equity to the region.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital is celebrating its 10th year as a member of Mass General Brigham. There was a recognition at the Hadley Senior Center Thursday evening.

22News spoke with leaders from both Mass General and the Northampton hospital about the importance of health equity, and why increasing opportunities for everyone to live the healthiest lifestyle remains important.

Jeff Harness, Chief Community Relations at Cooley Dickinson, tells 22News, “Well you can’t have quality healthcare if you don’t have equity and so it benefits everybody when we prompt community programs and do community activities that support people getting their needs met for access to food, access to housing, transportation, any number of things you need to lead a healthy life.”

Harness told 22News that he see’s the level of health equity in western Massachusetts as relatively satisfactory, but that there’s always room for improvement.