Cooley Dickinson Hospital providing Covid-19 testing for homeless people

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Those who are most vulnerable for Covid-19 are getting a little help from doctors and nurses at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton.

The hospital tested guests who sleep at the Craig’s Doors homeless shelter located in Amherst Tuesday morning. The testing is voluntary. Any guests who test positive will be referred to one of the state’s homeless Covid-19 isolation sites.

The isolation sites are in Lexington, Pittsfield, Taunton, Northampton and Everett and operated by Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. These sites are for individuals who have mild or moderate symptoms and do not need hospital level of care or nursing facility level of care. Medical treatment is not provided on site according to mass.gov.

We thought it was important to partner with our community partners that care for other groups that are at high risk. Other high risk groups include nursing homes and nursing facilities as well as the homeless. Joanne Levin, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Those who do not test positive but have been in contact with those at Craig’s Doors who do test positive will quarantine at Hampshire College in a dormitory.

The test results should come back within a couple of days.