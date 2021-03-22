Cooley Dickinson Hospital receives $30,000 donation for Childbirth Center

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital announced that they received a $30,000 gift from Thomson Financial Management to support the Childbirth Center project.

The project will offer services like a newly renovated nursery, birthing tubs, and more home-like surroundings for moms and babies.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital interim President and CEO announced

“I had two very different delivery experiences and am immensely grateful for the care and support my children, myself, and even my spouse received on both occasions. Care for our community is one of our core values at Thomson Financial Management and we hope our donation can contribute to the families of our community having experiences like the ones we are so grateful for,” said Renae Ransdell, Senior Vice President from Thomson Financial Management.

The renovation of the Childbirth Center will also include refurbishing patient care areas and support areas to make the space more comfortable for moms and babies.

“This generous gift will help moms and babies access to safe, high-quality birthing services in an environment that wraps each family with warm, compassionate care,” said Cooley Dickinson Chief Development Officer Diane Dukette.

Once renovations are complete, Cooley Dickinson will be the only Level 1B nursery in western Massachusetts.