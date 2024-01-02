NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital welcomed their first baby of 2024.

According to a news release from Mass General Brigham, Sarah Jeanne Boyle and Christopher Michael Krason welcomed their first baby that was born at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in the new year. At 5:14 a.m. on January 1st, Elliot James Krason was born, weighing 6 pounds 8.1 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long.

Courtesy of Mass General Brigham

Elliot is the first grandbaby on both sides of the family and shares a birthday with his father’s twin sisters, who were also born on New Year’s Day. What a way to start the new year!