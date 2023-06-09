NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital celebrated its 25th Anniversary of a caring center for Grieving Children and Teens.

The Garden provides support to grieving young people, ages 5 to 18, and their families following the death of someone close, including parents, siblings, other family members, or friends.

The event featured a free art exhibit from ‘Art with Heart’, a collaboration between local grieving youth, their caregivers, and area professional artists. Program Director, Shelly Bathe Lenn, telling 22News, “Our work aims to provide support to grieving kids and families. We give them a place to share anything about that person or their experience remembering and help them make connections with other kids and families.”

The Garden also offers an onsite program that offers support to the entire family and conducts an outreach program at area schools.