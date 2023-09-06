NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital has received a significant boost in its ongoing emergency department expansion and renovation project thanks to a generous $100,000 gift from Greenfield Cooperative Bank.

This gift marks the beginning of a new $1 million fundraising challenge. The hospital’s ambitious $26 million project aims to enhance its emergency department by adding 7,700 square feet of space, nine new patient rooms, eight behavioral health beds, and a family waiting area. The emergency room will also incorporate a CT scanning machine, allowing for more timely access to diagnostic imaging, and undergo a reconfiguration into an oval layout. Ground was broken on this transformative project in July, with an expected completion date in 2025.

Pictured left to right: Lisa Kmetz, Executive VP of Retail & Security, Greenfield Cooperative Bank, Tony Worden, President and CEO, Greenfield Cooperative Bank, Lynnette Watkins, MD, President and COO, Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Courtesy of Mass General Brigham)

Dr. Lynnette Watkins, President and COO of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, expressed her gratitude for the generous donation, saying, “This incredibly generous gift in support of the Emergency Department is an investment in our shared commitment to a healthy Pioneer Valley. We are honored and grateful to Greenfield Cooperative Bank for this gift of support, which will benefit their customers, our patients, and our collective communities by providing access to the region’s top providers and leading health care services in a newly renovated and expanded space.”

Greenfield Cooperative Bank’s donation will significantly contribute to Cooley Dickinson’s fundraising campaign, which has raised nearly $7.2 million to date. The project will increase the current emergency department space by 40%, addressing the challenges of serving 40,000 patients annually in a facility designed for 17,000 patients in the 1970s.

Tony Worden, President and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank, explained their commitment to supporting the local hospital, stating, “Cooley Dickinson is a vital part of the health of our neighbors in the Valley, and this donation is a way for us to show our support for the hospital and the people it serves. Many of our staff, family, and friends have needed to receive care at the emergency department. We are grateful for the work that the hospital does, and we are thrilled to help them continue their mission.”

Greenfield Cooperative Bank’s generous contribution is particularly meaningful as it marks the kickoff gift for the $1 million Harold Grinspoon Foundation Challenge. Through December 31, 2024, every new cash donation to Cooley Dickinson’s “Transforming Emergency Care” campaign will be matched 50%, up to $1 million, thanks to the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation’s commitment.

Diane Dukette, Chief Development Officer at Cooley Dickinson, emphasized the transformative impact of Greenfield Cooperative Bank’s generosity, explaining, “This campaign is critical to the health of our community. In the newly renovated Emergency Department, patients will see a nurse when they arrive; they will be treated in single patient rooms that allow for privacy; and a central nurses’ station means our clinicians can respond better to patient needs. Overall, this is about making the Emergency Department as efficient and up-to-date as possible to enable our talented providers to take the best possible care of their patients.”

Cooley Dickinson Hospital, an integral part of the Pioneer Valley’s healthcare system, is grateful for Greenfield Cooperative Bank’s substantial contribution towards improving the region’s emergency care services. This partnership underscores the importance of community support in enhancing healthcare facilities for the benefit of all.