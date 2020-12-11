Cooley Dickinson to limit elective surgeries, other services will continue

F-15 flyover at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Members of Cooley’s Maintenance crew painted 7’ letters that formed the message on a hospital roof that reads, COOLEY STRONG. THANK YOU

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson will continue to offer all outpatients services and most inpatient care, despite Governor Charlie Baker’s rollback order that goes into effect Sunday.

“We are working within the Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines to limit elective surgeries that are likely to require an inpatient stay locally at Cooley Dickinson Hospital,” Cooley Dickinson President and CEO, Joanne Marqusee said.

Surgeries that may be impacted by the governor’s order are elective procedures that require an overnight stay and can be delayed without causing issues for the patient and non-urgent replacement surgery.

“We have protocols in place to keep our patients and our workforce safe. I encourage people to follow the governor’s mandates and all public health guidance: wear a mask everywhere you go; maintain physical distance from others, wash your hands, and limit indoor gatherings to your household,” Marqusee said.

