Cooley Dickinson updates visitor policy

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton is updating its visitor policies.

Inpatients: Allowed two adult visitors per day, between 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Behavioral Health Inpatients: Allowed one visitor per day and hours are limited from 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on weekdays, and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Emergency Room Patients: Allowed one visitor at a time, and the hospital requests that be the same visitor for the duration of your stay.

Everyone in the hospital must wear a face mask and maintain physical distancing and clean their hands often.