Cooley Dickinson updates visitor policy

Hampshire County
Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton is updating its visitor policies.

Inpatients: Allowed two adult visitors per day, between 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Behavioral Health Inpatients: Allowed one visitor per day and hours are limited from 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on weekdays, and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Emergency Room Patients: Allowed one visitor at a time, and the hospital requests that be the same visitor for the duration of your stay.

Everyone in the hospital must wear a face mask and maintain physical distancing and clean their hands often.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today