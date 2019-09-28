Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice holds 7th annual 5K

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the community came together to raise money and support two programs for Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice.

Dozens of runners laced up their sneakers to promote awareness and raise money on Saturday morning.

The seventh annual Hospice 5K Meadows Run was held at the Three County Fairgrounds.

The run aims to awareness of the importance of Hospice care which isn’t always covered by patient’s insurance.

Priscilla Ross, Executive director of the healthcare service told 22News, “Insurance reimbursement for end of life care does not cover the cost so we have other fundraising events and other ways of raising of money so that we can provide end of life care to patients.”

Runners and walkers participated in the Hospice Meadows Run 5k. Many of them have experienced the Cooley Dickinson programs first hand.

“Well I think we’ve all probably been in a situation where we needed hospice care,” said Estevan Garcia. “This just really enables us to provide that for the community.”

All of the proceeds benefit two Cooley Dickinson programs. One of them being the Hospice program, which provides end of life care services for patients.

The other is the Garden, which is a support center for children aged 5-18 who have experienced the death of someone close to them.

Every year the 5k raises about $5,000.