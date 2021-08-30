Northampton residents concerned about bike crossing safety near Exit 9

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction is still underway on the Coolidge Bridge and the roundabout in Northampton. That roundabout has become a dangerous spot for cars and pedestrians.

The public is now concerned with a bike crossing on Damon Road. Multiple MassDOT projects are underway at Exit 9 in Northampton, implicating Route 9 at Bridge Street, Damon road, and the Calvin Coolidge bridge.

“You have to cross a couple of lanes of traffic now,” said Kim Masse who’s been biking in the area frequently. “A couple of weeks ago, I was going and a car stopped for me, and I was getting ready to go and I could see there was another car coming.”

Prior to construction, bikers were able to cross on a less congested stretch of Damon Road, but the destruction has created a detour through the newly constructed roundabout, where it’s much more congested and dangerous to pass.

Even the crosswalk sending a message to watch out, the voice recording says, “Cross with caution, vehicles may not stop.” Brendan Sullivan from Belchertown enjoys taking long bike rides, and many of his trips take him through the construction area in Northampton. He told 22News the crosswalk warning is a little concerning.

“It doesn’t sound very reassuring when you want to cross the road safely,” Sullivan said. “I just hope it finishes up soon.”

According to Northampton’s website, the construction on Damon Road is expected to finish during the Spring of 2023. The Hadley Police Department told 22News they have received complaints about the construction and are reminding people to use caution and avoid the area if possible to prevent accidents.