Cooling Center opens in Northampton on Monday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the high temperatures a Cooling Center will be opening at the Northampton Senior Center located at 67 Conz Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to the City of Northampton, the cooling center which is open to everyone will remain open until Wednesday.

Visitors will be asked to socially distance themselves from each other once inside the facility and need to wear masks as well as sign a COVID-19 health screening form. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be provided for those that need them.

The City of Northampton is reminding residents that heat stress is a serious condition that poses a health threat since it can cause serious and permanent damage or even death.

For more information or if you need assistance due to the heat call the Northampton Public Safety at 413-587-1100.