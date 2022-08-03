HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Hadley is offering locations for residents to stay cool over the next few days of hot temperatures.

The Hadley Senior Center located at 50 Middle Street will be open to the public at the following hours:

Mondays and Fridays: 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesdays: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Hadley Public Library located at 46 Middle Street will also be open to the public during their regular hours of Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hadley Fire Chief Michael Spanknabel is informing residents looking to cool off also have the option of the Hampshire Mall at 367 Russell Street during the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. As far as overnight hours, the lobby of the Public Safety Complex at 15 East Street will be open from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.