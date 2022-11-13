FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a Cornhole Tournament to raise money for a local Special Olympics team on Sunday.

Doors open at 11:00 a.m. along with registration, sign-in, and warm-ups, and at 12:00 p.m. the games begin. It is $50.00 per team and $30.00 per team with a Special Olympics discount, according to a flyer sent to 22News from Nick Tanguay, the co-host of the event.

At the tournament, there will also be raffles, and music and the Elks Lounge will be open with Drinks and Refreshments. The event will be held at the Elks Lodge #997 on Spring Street in Florence.