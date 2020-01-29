Coronavirus causes local concern

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadly Coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world and it’s even causing some concern in western Massachusetts.

Even though the confirmed cases are thousands of miles away from here, steps are still being taken to prevent an outbreak. Umass Amherst’s International Programs Office decided to suspend its Spring 2020 program in China.

In a statement to 22News, Umass Amherst said in part:

“This impacts seven students who will be offered other programs abroad or the option to stay on the Amherst campus this semester. The students were set to study in Shanghai and Beijing.” UMass Amherst

The Coronavirus is a severe respiratory virus that most likely originated from an animal source but now seems to be spreading from person-to-person. Logan Airport also announced that they will be screening passengers for the Coronavirus. They are one of 20 airports across the country to do so.