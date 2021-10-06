Correctional supervisors promoted at Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen correctional supervisors were promoted Wednesday within the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Six sergeants, three lieutenants, five captains, one primary captain and a major were pinned in front of proud family members and colleagues. Making this ceremony extra special, family members doing the pinning.

Sergeant Tanya Carreira was pinned by her father, who is a retired sergeant within the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi told 22News there is a family commitment to service within his staff. “When the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, we’re getting quality people. We already know what their family values are. We already know how they look upon serving the public. When we get their kids, or nephews, or recommendations to come work for us, they turn out to be, oftentimes, our best employees.”

Within the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, officers who pass the written exercise with a score of 70 or more are eligible for a promotion. Those scores remain valid for 4 years. Before a set of promotions made in September, there were over 200 officers eligible for promotion.

A full list of those eligible for promotion can be found below.

Courtesy of Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

“I would like to extend a massive and heartfelt congratulations to everyone recently promoted here at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Cocchi. “We have some of the most dedicated correctional professionals in the country and these individuals deserve every bit of the recognition they received. I could not be more proud of our staff and can’t wait to see them continue to excel in their newly appointed positions.”

Making a special appearance at the ceremony was former Hampden County Sheriff Michael Ashe.