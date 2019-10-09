Costume drive to help neighbors in need in Hampshire County

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – UMass Five College Federal Credit Union is hosting a Halloween costume drive in its Hadley and Northampton locations during the month of October for neighbors in need.

According to a news release sent to 22News, donations will be collected until October 26 and can be dropped off during business hours to the Hadley branch at 200 Westgate Center Drive or the Northampton branch at 225 King Street.

New and gently used children’s Halloween costumes, masks and accessories can be donated. The items collected will be donated to the Amherst Survival Center where they will be available for free for neighbors in need.

Amherst Chamber of Commerce is holding an “After 5” event at the UMassFive Hadley branch from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night and people who bring in donations will receive raffle tickets for the evening’s raffle prizes.