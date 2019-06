EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Cottage Street in Easthampton will be closed Saturday for the annual Cultural Chaos Festival.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, after 9:00 a.m. Cottage Street and the municipal parking lot on cottage street will be closed to traffic until about 6:00 p.m.

Police say traffic will be detoured and there will be no on-street parking on Cottage Street or in the municipal parking lot after 8:00 a.m.