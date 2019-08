EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on Cottage Street will be slow due to paving in Easthampton Tuesday.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, nighttime pavement marking and line striping are scheduled for September 3 – September 4 during the evenings.

No parking will be allowed during paving and paving marking.

Police advise seeking an alternate route if possible.

