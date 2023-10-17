NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Country Hyundai will open its doors to host an empowering Women in Business event, slated to bring together a diverse and dynamic group of women entrepreneurs and professionals.
Boasting a lineup of over eight vendors and four accomplished speakers, this event promises to be a celebration of female entrepreneurship, innovation, and empowerment. The event, set to take place at Country Hyundai’s location at 347 King Street in Northampton on Wednesday, October 18th, and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
One of the highlights of the event is the Vendor Showcase, featuring more than eight vendors. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide array of products and services, ranging from fashion to candles and more.
The following vendors will be present, offering attendees a platform for networking and collaboration:
- Patty Cupcakes
- Get Beyond
- Expressions by the Mitchells
- Liege and Company
- Caravan Kitchen
- Positively Africana
- Monat Hair Care Rep: Meleah Follis
- Hustle & Heart
Another focal point of the event will be the distinguished speakers who will share their insights, experiences, and success stories across various aspects of the business world. The following entrepreneurs and professionals will provide valuable insights covering topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, and work-life balance:
- Whitney Dobbs, Owner of Wellness For the Culture
- Amy McMahan, Owner of Mesa Verde
- Veronica Garcia, CEO of Latino Marketing Agency LLC
- Carla Cosenzi, Owner of TommyCar Auto
Aside from the enriching speeches and the opportunity to explore women-led businesses, the event will foster networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to exchange ideas, build new professional relationships, and seek inspiration from like-minded women.
