NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Country Hyundai will open its doors to host an empowering Women in Business event, slated to bring together a diverse and dynamic group of women entrepreneurs and professionals.

Boasting a lineup of over eight vendors and four accomplished speakers, this event promises to be a celebration of female entrepreneurship, innovation, and empowerment. The event, set to take place at Country Hyundai’s location at 347 King Street in Northampton on Wednesday, October 18th, and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

One of the highlights of the event is the Vendor Showcase, featuring more than eight vendors. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide array of products and services, ranging from fashion to candles and more.

The following vendors will be present, offering attendees a platform for networking and collaboration:

Patty Cupcakes

Get Beyond

Expressions by the Mitchells

Liege and Company

Caravan Kitchen

Positively Africana

Monat Hair Care Rep: Meleah Follis

Hustle & Heart

Another focal point of the event will be the distinguished speakers who will share their insights, experiences, and success stories across various aspects of the business world. The following entrepreneurs and professionals will provide valuable insights covering topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, and work-life balance:

Whitney Dobbs, Owner of Wellness For the Culture

Amy McMahan, Owner of Mesa Verde

Veronica Garcia, CEO of Latino Marketing Agency LLC

Carla Cosenzi, Owner of TommyCar Auto

Aside from the enriching speeches and the opportunity to explore women-led businesses, the event will foster networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to exchange ideas, build new professional relationships, and seek inspiration from like-minded women.