NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Country Hyundai will be hosting its much-anticipated Festival of Trees on Saturday.

According to a news release from Country Hyundai, this festival will have a display of over 40 Christmas trees that are each decorated with a unique theme. Attendees will have the chance to win the decorated trees in a raffle, with all of the proceeds going towards the Rotary of Northampton.

Children and adults will be able to meet Santa Claus himself at the festival from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will also be a talented face painter at the event from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. For the adults, wine and beer tastings will be available throughout the event, along with complimentary food.

“Country Hyundai’s Festival of Trees is more than just a celebration of the holidays; it’s a heartwarming opportunity for our community to come together and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most,” said Carla Cosenzi, the President of TommyCar Auto.

The Festival of Trees will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 347 King Street in Northampton.