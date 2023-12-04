SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – County Road North in Southampton is closed on Monday due to a motor vehicle crash into a utility pole.

According to the Southampton Police Department, County Road North is closed from East Street to Easthampton’s Pomeroy Street. Drivers are asked to use Cook Road as a detour on Monday.

The work crews anticipate that the work will go into the daylight hours on Monday and will affect the morning commute.

There is no word on if there are any injuries from the crash or the cause. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.