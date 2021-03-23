Court: Man who attempted to kidnap toddler in Amherst a danger to community, no bail

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of breaking into an Amherst home with intentions to kidnap a toddler was held without bail Monday and will undergo a mental health evaluation before trial.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News the court determined 35-year-old Jimmy Sanchez was a danger to the community. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for April 27.

Sanchez, who is listed as homeless, was arrested on March 14 on an outstanding warrant out of the Eastern Hampshire District Court in connection with an early morning breaking and entering at a home on Spring Street the day before.

The Amherst Police Department was called to the home after residents reported they were woken up to the sound of an intruder inside their home around 2 a.m. They located an unknown man on the second floor dressed in dark clothing holding their 20-month-old toddler.

Sanchez allegedly tried to exit the home with the toddler, and according to police, the victims fought him outside their home to free the child safely from his arms. Sanchez is said to have taken off on foot after the confrontation. The victims reported minor injuries, police said.

He was later located by the UMass Amherst Police Department around 4:30 a.m. hiding inside one of the university’s buildings.

After investigating, authorities were able to identify Sanchez as the suspect in the attempted abduction and arrested him on several charges including breaking and entering nighttime for felony, larceny from a building, assault and battery, attempt to commit a crime with kidnapping, and larceny under $1,200.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week.