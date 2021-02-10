COVID-19 cases at UMass Amherst continue to rise

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at UMass Amherst are dealing with strict COVID-19 protocols to stop the spread of the virus but cases continue to rise.



The latest report on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 125 new positive cases have been confirmed. Bringing the total active cases to 548 as strict protocols continue for students. However, those who aren’t following the protocols are now paying the consequences.



“Campus is dead there’s no one outside,” said a UMass student.

A widespread COVID outbreak continues at UMass following a report of more than 100 new cases.

Self-sequestered protocols were put in place earlier this week meaning students must stay in their residences, both on and off-campus, except to get meals, get covid tested, or attend medical appointments.



“To be only leaving your room for testing and eating it gets kind of hard, I have my friends with me on my floor, but it’s pretty tough,” said one student.

Violations to these restrictions include possible suspension and removal from housing. The university recently has placed the Theta Chi fraternity on interim suspension following reports of parties held over the weekend.

With more than 500 active cases now on-campus, administration and students know these rules are necessary.



“Yeah some restrictions are harder than others, but it makes sense. Cases shot up so it makes sense, everyone I’ve seen is wearing a mask, I mean I’m double-masked up so just trying to stay safe so we can have more freedom,” said another UMass student.

The university is also asking students with off-campus jobs to consult with their employers to see if their job can be done remotely during this period.