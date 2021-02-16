COVID-19 cases at UMass Amherst going down, some restrictions lifted

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst has dealt with a significant COVID-19 outbreak since the spring semester began earlier this month, causing the university to implement shelter in place-like restrictions.

The university’s recent update had some good news for students. Active cases are down by nearly 200 and some restrictions have been lifted.

“Being stuck in your room, not being able to see people and a really hard course load it’s kind of starting to get to me at least and other people to,” said one UMass student.

It’s been a tough spring semester for freshman Aiden O’Connor and thousands of other UMass students. The University has been dealing with strict protocols following a significant COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in hundreds of positive cases.

However, case numbers are heading in the right direction. Total active cases are now at 354, down from 548 just six days ago.

“Kids are starting to realize this is a serious thing and that the more cases we have, it’s going to ruin our college experience,” said O’Connor. “Everyone’s taking more of a responsibility and it’s definitely going to help.”

He added, “I think a lot of people who weren’t willing to make the sacrifice for COVID just left campus. So, there are less people who are out because people went back home because they want to be social again.”

Students are still learning remotely and must still eat in their rooms. However, the university has now allowed students to be able to exercise outdoors and walk with others to get their meals.

“It’s not as bad because you’re not able to see people, but definitely not as fun as I thought things would be my freshman year,” said Schuyler Capozzoli.

Not an ideal situation, but students remain hopeful that the worst has passed.

“I think we’ll see a steady trend I don’t think we’ll see a spike like we did the first few weeks,” said Aiden O’Connor, another UMass freshman. “I think campus might start to come back like the way it should be.”

All athletic practices and competitions are still on hold.