COVID-19 cases continue to rise at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Coronavirus cases at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are continuing to rise.

According to their website on October 2, 10 UMass students who live off-campus have tested positive for the coronavirus. Three students were symptomatic and seven students were asymptomatic. The students are self-isolating on and off-campus.

From August 17 to this past weekend, 123 tests have come back positive, one being on-campus and 122 off-campus. An increase has been seen in just the last couple of weeks. Nearly 89 of these cases have been reported since September 25 when the university announced a cluster of students had tested positive.

UMass Amherst is requiring students who live off-campus to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 at the Mullins Center. Amherst Police have been busy in recent weeks as they respond to off-campus parties. Tickets have been handed out, upwards of $300 per ticket.

As for UMass Amherst, the university continues to test thousands of students, faculty, and staff a day, as officials try to keep the virus off-campus.

The UMass Chancellor sent out an email to students stating in part, “While this increase is deeply concerning for all of us, your cooperation and engagement with public health practices at the university has allowed us to detect the trend early.”

Those students who have tested positive are in quarantine and will remain there for two weeks.