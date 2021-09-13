COVID-19 cases in Easthampton remains higher than the Hampshire county average

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department released its a weekly COVID-19 dashboard Monday.

Easthampton is currently listed as high-risk of transmitting COVID-19. The city reports 28 new cases for the week of September 1 through September 7, which brought the total number of cases in Easthampton to 1,073. The 7-day average of percent positivity for the state of Massachusetts is 2.52%, Easthampton is 2.1%.

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases for 9/10/2021: 104

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,210

New Deaths for 9/10/2021: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

“The case rate in Easthampton held steady this week. It remains higher than the Hampshire county average but lower than the Hampden county average.” Megan W. Harvey, PhD, MS of Easthampton Health Department

There are 38 active cases in Easthampton reported August 29 through September 8 with pediatric (0-9 years) and young adult cases (20-29 years) make up about half.

Vaccine rates increased slightly in Easthampton, with 69.5% of residents vaccinated. Since June, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has grown from showing up in about 13 percent of samples studied to now being recognized in 99 percent of cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci said as he highlighted the dominance of Delta.

The FDA granted full approval last month for the use of Pfizer Inc’s vaccine in people over the age of 16 based on a six-month follow-up from the trial. Pfizer said it expects to report data needed for approval in 5- and 11-year-olds sometime this month and could potentially submit an application for emergency use shortly after. The drugmaker said data for kids aged 2 and under 5 could arrive soon after.

The Easthampton Board of Health is reminding residents to wear a high-quality well-fitting mask when indoors in public locations.