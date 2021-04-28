COVID-19 informational door tags distributed in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON (WWLP) – A group of volunteers is launching a door tag initiative to distribute COVID-19 resource information to thousands of Northampton residents.
An organization called Northampton Neighbors is distributing “Vax Facts Campaign” packets of door tags at Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice located at 168 Industrial Drive in Northampton on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to volunteers. The first round of door tags are scheduled to be hung on Northampton doors by May 5.
“Door tags are a simple and direct way to reach local residents, especially those lacking internet connections, having limited technical literacy, or whose first language is not English,” said Madeline Lenz, Project Coordinator.
The door tags will contain COVID-19 information that includes community resources and services for residents to schedule vaccinations. A team of volunteers will be walking city streets to distribute thousands of door tags. To become a volunteer, register at VAX FACTS.
Student organizations participating include the Northampton High Pathways Program and Key Club, Smith Vocational Health Tech program, the Girl Scouts of Western Massachusetts, and youth groups from faith-based organizations. Tags are printed in English and Spanish thanks to UMass Professor Luis Marentes and his Spanish Translation for Community Health Services students.
“As an organization whose mission is to provide volunteer services and social programs and events that focus on our seniors, NN is pleased that student volunteers are part of our Vax Facts campaign. It’s our first intergenerational volunteer effort, but it won’t be the last,” said Ken Dym, NN President.
The Northampton Health Department, Senior Center, and funding provided by Cooley Dickinson Healthcare and the Massachusetts Service Alliance have collaborated to launch this initiative.
Hampshire County Vaccine Locations:
- Amherst: Bangs Community Center
- 70 Boltwood Walk Amherst MA 01002
- Vaccine: Moderna
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Park in underground garage
- Amherst: CVS
- 76 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA 01002
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Check-in 15 minutes prior
- Open: Daily
- Amherst: UMass Amherst Campus Center
- 1 Campus Center Way, Amherst, MA 01003
- Eligible Populations in Western MA
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: The clinics are held in the lower level of the Campus Center room 168; park in the parking garage, and proceed to the lower level via elevator, escalator, or stairs. A free parking pass will be provided.
- Days of week open: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
- Belchertown: CVS
- 151 N Main St, Crystal Springs Plaza, Belchertown, MA 01007
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Check-in 15 minutes prior
- Open: Daily
- Belchertown: Stop & Shop
- 40 Federal Street, Belchertown, MA 01007
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Check-in 5 minutes prior
- Open: Daily
- Easthampton: CVS
- Route 10, 118 Northampton Street, Easthampton, MA 01027
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Check-in 15 minutes prior
- Open: Daily
- Easthampton: Walgreens
- 32 Union Street, Easthampton, MA 01027
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Appointment only
- Open: Daily
- Granby: CVS
- 70 West State Street, Granby, MA 01033
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Check-in 15 minutes prior
- Open: Daily
- Hadley: CVS
- 367 Russell St, Hadley, MA 01035
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Check-in 15 minutes prior
- Open: Daily
- Hadley: Stop & Shop
- 456 Russell Street, Hadley, MA 01035
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Check-in 5 minutes prior
- Open: Daily
- Hadley: Walmart
- 337 Russell St, Hadley, MA 01035
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Open: Daily
- Northampton: CVS
- 90 Main Street, Northampton, MA 01060
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Check-in 15 minutes prior
- Open: Daily
- Northampton: CVS
- 366 King St, Northampton, MA 01060
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Check-in 15 minutes prior
- Open: Daily
- Northampton: Senior Center
- 67 Conz Street, Northampton, MA 01060
- Eligible Populations in Hampshire County
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Wait in your car until your appointment time
- Open: Varies
- Northampton: Walgreens
- 225R King St, Northampton, MA 01060
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Appointment only
- Open: Daily
- Northampton: Walmart
- 180 N King St, Northampton, MA 01060
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Open: Daily
- Southampton: Walgreens
- 14 College Highway, Southampton, MA 01073
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Appointment only
- Open: Daily
- South Hadley: Big Y
- 44 Willimansett Street, South Hadley, MA 01075
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Ware: CVS
- 104 West St, Ware, MA 01082
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Open: Daily
- Ware: Walgreens
- 171 West St, Ware, MA 01082
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Appointment only
- Open: Daily
- Ware: Walmart
- 352 Palmer Rd, Ware, MA 01082
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Open: Daily