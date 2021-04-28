COVID-19 informational door tags distributed in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON (WWLP) – A group of volunteers is launching a door tag initiative to distribute COVID-19 resource information to thousands of Northampton residents.

An organization called Northampton Neighbors is distributing “Vax Facts Campaign” packets of door tags at Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice located at 168 Industrial Drive in Northampton on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to volunteers. The first round of door tags are scheduled to be hung on Northampton doors by May 5.

“Door tags are a simple and direct way to reach local residents, especially those lacking internet connections, having limited technical literacy, or whose first language is not English,” said Madeline Lenz, Project Coordinator.

The door tags will contain COVID-19 information that includes community resources and services for residents to schedule vaccinations. A team of volunteers will be walking city streets to distribute thousands of door tags. To become a volunteer, register at VAX FACTS.

Student organizations participating include the Northampton High Pathways Program and Key Club, Smith Vocational Health Tech program, the Girl Scouts of Western Massachusetts, and youth groups from faith-based organizations. Tags are printed in English and Spanish thanks to UMass Professor Luis Marentes and his Spanish Translation for Community Health Services students.

“As an organization whose mission is to provide volunteer services and social programs and events that focus on our seniors, NN is pleased that student volunteers are part of our Vax Facts campaign. It’s our first intergenerational volunteer effort, but it won’t be the last,” said Ken Dym, NN President.

The Northampton Health Department, Senior Center, and funding provided by Cooley Dickinson Healthcare and the Massachusetts Service Alliance have collaborated to launch this initiative.

