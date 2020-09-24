COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact hotels across western Massachusetts

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall in New England is usually a busy time for hotels as tourists from all over come to take in the picturesque like scenery, but COVID-19 concerns continue to impact businesses.

In the fall, the owners of the Allen House Inn in Amherst are usually preparing for plenty of customers.

But COVID-19 concerns have been affecting its major demographic, brought in by college events like family weekend at UMass, which this year will be virtual.

“We would be sold out completely,” said Ann King, owner of the Allen House Inn. “This is our busy time. usually the schools are going crazy with all sorts of events but those events are on hold.”

The bed and breakfast isn’t the only one dealing with the major effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association said in a recent survey, 74 percent of US hotel owners will lay off more employees within the next six months if they do not receive further aid from the government.

That aid is something the owners of the Allen House Inn said they wouldn’t qualify for.

“To get the PPE, we couldn’t qualify for that, most of it went to big businesses, and that’s unfortunate,” said Alan Zieminiski, also owner of the Allen House Inn. “Many in the restaurant and hospitality industry were short-changed there, dramatically. So, I am hoping things will really look up.”

The owners also told 22News that right now, they remain hopeful, following upticks in stays on weekends.

The winter season is still up in the air, but owners are planning to make any changes they need to maintain the safety of their customers.