COVID-19 pandemic having ripple affect on computer sales

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The rise in work-from-home and remote learning is having a ripple affect on the computer sales industry.

Yes Computers in Northampton told 22News they has been extremely busy. Their most popular items are computers, iPads, headphones, and WiFi extenders. But this holiday season is making it tough to keep those items in stock.

Owner Mark Wineburg said production is down for most tech companies so Yes Computers had to plan ahead for the holiday rush.

“We knew a few months ago that we had to really pre-purchase and make sure we had plenty of stock for the upcoming holidays,” Wineburg told 22News. “It’s not just the holidays, it’s just people replacing their every day equipment that they have to, as they need it.”

The owner added that there is a global shortage of certain iPad models. So it might be tough to find some this holiday season.