COVID-19 protocols for city employees updated in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton is updating it’s COVID-19 protocols for city employees in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

One of those changes includes requiring city employees to stagger their schedules to stop sharing spaces, regardless of vaccination status. According to the mayor’s office, Easthampton saw a large increase in COVID-19 cases in the two weeks after Thanksgiving, including in city departments.

The new protocols will, “maintain the continuity of local government and overall public safety.” Public safety and DPW are exempted from these requirements.