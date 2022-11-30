EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Covid-19 testing site at Millside Park in Easthampton is closing on Thursday, December 15.

Easthampton partnered with Curative in December 2021 to offer free PCR testing at City Hall when the city had the highest COVID-19 case numbers recorded to date, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Easthampton. The site moved and was transformed into a drive-through site at Millside Park in early January. Curative has completed more than 11,000 PCR tests at that site.

Health Director Bri Dupras said, “I am grateful that through our partnership with Curative

and the Northampton Department of Health and Human Services, Easthampton was able to have a COVID-19 testing site available to our residents six days a week for almost a year. Our testing site was a collaborative effort, and I would like to publicly thank the Parks and Recreation

Department, Department of Public Works, Easthampton Police Department, and the

Northampton Department of Health and Human Services.”

The demand for testing has declined with the availability of rapid tests and many testing requirements for travel are ending. Rapid antigen tests are still available at the Easthampton Health Department, at no cost, Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Curative is planning to close all sites nationwide by December 31st.