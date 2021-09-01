COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pulaski Park moved indoors

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – According to a statement from the City of Northampton, the regularly scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pulaski Park has been moved indoors.

The clinic had been scheduled for the park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Due to the inclement weather scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, the clinic had been moved to the Municipal Building behind Northampton City Hall. The building is located at 212 Main St, Northampton, M.A. The time of the clinic has not been changed.

Signs are posted to direct residents to the correct location.

