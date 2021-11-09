COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held in Easthampton Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Easthampton Health Department, children ages 5 – 11 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine from 3 to 6 p.m. at Easthampton High School. Appointments can be made at northamptonma.gov/2219/Vaccine-Clinics. The second-dose clinic will be held on Friday, December 3 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The city reports 19 new cases for the week of October 27 through November 2, which brought the total number of cases in Easthampton to 1,196. The 7-day average of percent positivity for the state of Massachusetts is 1.86%, Easthampton is 1.8%.

For the month of October, 21% of confirmed cases were under the age of 18 and 22% in the month of September in Easthampton. There are 80.3% of Easthampton residents that are fully or partially vaccinated.

Easthampton Health Department

Superintendent Dr. Leclair states: “We are excited and grateful to be able to provide this opportunity to Easthampton families! Special thanks to our partners- the Easthampton Health Department, the Fire Department, and the Northampton Health Department for supporting out students.”

Health Director Bri Eichstaedt echoes: “Vaccinating our 5-11-year-olds is one more piece to the puzzle of combatting COVID-19. We are grateful to have the opportunity to vaccinate children before the holidays to protect them and their families better. We are also grateful for the City of Northampton Health Department, who secured the Hampshire County Public Health Excellence Shared Services Grant, which increases capacity to respond to public health needs in the region, including holding vaccination clinics.”