COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Hampshire Mall

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall and Hampshire County Sheriff’s office are co-sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, September 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will be offering the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine to any eligible person aged 18 or older. The clinic will be located in a space across from PiNZ in the Target Wing.

Businesses in the mall will offer special discounts & savings to those showing their vaccination card that is marked with the “Mall” location during the day of the clinic only.