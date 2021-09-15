COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Hampshire Mall

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 8, 2021, file photo, registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. Researchers and health officials have been monitoring the real-world performance of the COVID-19 vaccines to see how long protection lasts among vaccinated people. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall and Hampshire County Sheriff’s office are co-sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, September 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will be offering the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine to any eligible person aged 18 or older. The clinic will be located in a space across from PiNZ in the Target Wing.

Businesses in the mall will offer special discounts & savings to those showing their vaccination card that is marked with the “Mall” location during the day of the clinic only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today