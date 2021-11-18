COVID-19 vaccine required to attend UMass Amherst events on campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – If you plan to attend any events at UMass Amherst, make sure you have proof of vaccination. This is includes arts performances on campus.

The university is also reminding patrons to bring a face covering. Masks are required for all visitors, staff and students.

The university has several events in the coming months that are open to the public:

Acrobuffos: Air Play – Saturday, December 4th at 6 p.m. at the Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall

“They’re back! One of our most popular and enchanting family presentations of recent years, Air Play magically combines comedy, live sculpture, circus, and theatre. With flying umbrellas, soaring fabrics, swirling snow, and gales of laughter, this visual poetic performance has wowed audiences worldwide! Perfect for all ages.” – UMass Amherst

Tig Notaro: Hello Again – Wednesday, January 19 at 8 p.m. at Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including “Ellen,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and “Conan.” Rolling Stone named her one of the “50 best stand-up comics of all time.” – UMass Amherst

Augusta Savage Gallery – Eesha Suntai: Dear Black Child – On display now

“Suntai focuses on subject matter possessing bold, evocative, and unapologetically dramatic color. This exhibition will include portraiture reflecting on her perspective of growing up as a person of color – a black child in America.” – UMass Amherst

Hampden Gallery – Daniel Zeller: Lateral Geographies – On display now

“The show comprises a series of recent (mostly) abstract drawings that attempt to explore a connection between what can be presented through our advanced tools of observation and what can be invented or distorted utilizing similar visual elements.” – UMass Amherst

University Museum of Contemporary Art – Sideshow: Nicole Eisenman’s Modernist Inspirations – On Display Now

“Sideshow includes prints and drawings that inspired Eisenman’s printmaking practices and relate to their chosen themes of social gatherings, urban experiences and entertainment. These artworks range in time from the narrative prints of 18th-century British artist William Hogarth to the late prints and drawings of Pablo Picasso, made well after the Second World War.” – UMass Amherst