COVID trending downward but health officials advise precautions continue

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID cases and hospitalizations are down across Massachusetts, it’s a trend Easthampton is seeing firsthand, with cases down over the last two weeks.

Bri Eichstaedt is the Health Director there, she’s happy to see things going in the right direction. However, she’s not getting her hopes up too high.

“Going into the cold weather, in general, is concerning because everyone is going to start gathering indoors and we’re going to be limited to what we can do outside,” said Eichstaedt.

One thing she really wants to hit home, making sure you get a COVID test even if you think you just have a cold.

“If you’re vaccinated, your symptoms are going to possibly be minor because you are vaccinated and you could still get Covid,” she told 22News.

Emma and Jenna are students at UMass. They were surprised to find out cases are on a downward trend and they hope it will last.

“I think everyone should get vaccinated and keep everyone out of the hospitals.,” said Jenna Defronzo. “Keep everyone safe.”

The Easthampton Public Health Director said vaccines are critical in this fight against COVID. If you are still on the fence about getting the vaccine to reach out to a medical professional and they can answer questions you may have about it.