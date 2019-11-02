Amherst church opens seasonal shelter for the homeless

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Craig’s Doors are open again Friday night, returning to First Baptist Church in time for cold weather and the holiday season.

The seasonal shelter hosted by the church is a place for homeless members of the Amherst community to retreat from the elements.

Friday evening was the first night back in action for the shelter, which has goals beyond giving its homeless neighbors a place to sleep.

First Baptist Church’s Pastor Greg Mozel told 22News that the shelter aims to help break the cycle of homelessness.

“That they’re able to have a safe place to sleep, nutritious meals, a shower, and human dignity to be able to break out of the cycle of homelessness.”

Mozel said there was never uncertainty leading up to their season-opening, just extra care to make sure they were prepared to serve the community in the best way possible.