GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers were asked to avoid a portion of New Ludlow Road in Granby because of a crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning.

According to the Granby Fire Department, at around 7:15 a.m. fire crews were called to a a motor vehicle crash involving a truck and school bus in the area of 98 New Ludlow Road. All children on the bus are okay, the department says with minimal damage to the school bus.

The road has since reopened.