Crash on I-91 Northampton shutdown highway Friday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a serious car accident on I-91 in Northampton just after midnight Friday where they found a car on fire with an occupant trapped inside.

According to the Northampton Fire Department, state police arrived at the accident to help get the occupant out of the vehicle and use extinguishers to slow the spread of the fire. Firefighters then arrived and put out the fire. The occupant was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Photo: Northampton FD

A second car traveling behind the initial crash was unable to avoid the guardrail and struck the guardrail, jumped over it, landed on the other side and damaged the car. The highway was shut down for a period of time.

State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.