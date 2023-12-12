EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers on Pomeroy Meadow Road in Easthampton are being detoured due to a serious crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Southampton Police Department, officers are investigating after a crash at the intersection of Loudville Rd and Pomeroy Meadow Rd in Easthampton. The intersection will be closed for an unknown period of time, the Easthampton Police said.

Traffic on Pomeroy Meadow Rd. will be detoured and the intersection of Glendale St, Loudville Rd, and West St is closed.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.