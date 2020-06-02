Crews clean Northampton Police Station after vandalized during Monday protest

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were left cleaning up parts of Northampton Tuesday morning, after Monday’s protests got a little heated.

Police Chief Jody Kasper told 22News she does not consider Monday’s protest in the city a peaceful one after damage was caused to the city’s police department.

Northampton’s Department of Public Works crews were busy Tuesday morning, cleaning the outside of the city’s police department, after parts of the building were vandalized during Monday’s protests.

Demonstrators marched in solidarity to protest the death of 46-year-old George Floyd. Although much of the protest started peaceful, tensions began to rise when demonstrators began breaking windows outside the police department.

“We had a number of demonstrators who climbed up on our building and vandalized the building. They vandalized some of our cruisers, they smashed a window to a cruiser, they smashed the side of a cruiser. We had two officers in a nearby parking lot who had rocks thrown at them,” said Police Chief Jody Casper.

Chief Kasper said she estimates more than one thousand people showed up for the protest. No arrests were made. Another protest is scheduled for Saturday in the city at 4 p.m.. Chief Kasper said preparations are already being made.

“We will make some adjustment on our end just as far as pre-planning goes and we expect it to be well attended similar to yesterday,” said Kasper.

There is a Facebook page with more than 2,000 people saying they will attend this Saturday’s protest.