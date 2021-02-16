Crews continuing to salt roads to prevent icy road conditions Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to Tuesday’s ice storm, roads could be slick but crews have been out all morning salting the roads to make sure they aren’t too dangerous.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for ice that’s leading to very slick road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties for ice accumulation.

The roads in the Russell and Huntington town line are looking pretty clear around 6 a.m. and are mostly just wet. Light freezing rain is accumulating on the trees and power lines but not so much on the roads because of the salt.

The only area experiencing power outages is Amherst. They currently have 302 customers without power as of 6:32 a.m.