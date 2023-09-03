GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby Fire Department has been sent to Dufrense Park for an injured hiker on Sunday.

The Granby Fire Department is asking everyone to try and avoid this area at this time, as access to the trails near the Kendall Street entrance may be limited.

There is no word on the state of the hiker. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.