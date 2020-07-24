Crews out cleaning debris in Hampshire County from Thursday’s storm damage

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – After two back to back days of severe weather, things were much quieter Friday.

Severe thunderstorms once again moved through western Massachusetts Thursday afternoon, and once again Hampshire County was hardest hit.

Damaging winds knocked down some large trees in Belchertown and Granby.

Crews were out on Harris Street in Granby removing some of the trees that came down there.

Hamilton Street in Belchertown was closed while crews removed trees and limbs that came down during Thursday afternoon’s severe storms. Trees came down on George Hannum Road as well.

In addition, heavy rain caused some street flooding in the area of the Memorial Drive and Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee.