WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Fire Department was sent to the area of Bacon Road for a reported brush fire on Friday.

According to the Ware Fire Department, at around 5:00 p.m., there was a reported brush fire in the area of Bacon Road. Once crews arrived, they first tried to put out the quarter-acre fire that has spread into a shed.

Ware Fire Department

A second alarm was called, and the Bondsville and Belchertown Fire arrived at the fire. The fire was under control within minutes.

There were no injuries, and the fire was put out by 6:30 p.m.