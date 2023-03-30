HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hatfield Fire Department was called to Depot Rd. Thursday afternoon, at 12:30 p.m., for a reported brush fire that was threatening a house structure.

According to the Hatfield Police Department, there was a pool deck in close proximity to the house that was fully involved. Hatfield Fire Department found several plastic items on the pool deck and three bags of fertilizer under the deck that appeared to be burning.

Additionally, on the opposite side of the deck, the pool structure itself was also burning. The fire was eventually brought under control and quickly put out.

Radiant heat caused the siding on the house to be damaged. Hatfield Fire Department says no further damage was seen to the rest of the structure. No injuries were reported.