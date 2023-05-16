EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have put out a car and garage fire in Easthampton on Monday.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, at 3:39 a.m. on Monday, Easthampton Public Safety received several 911 calls about a house fire. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved garage fire that was attached to the house.

No residents were in the house at the time of the fire, and crews alerted the neighbors to ensure their safety. Crews began to put out the fire as well as two vehicle fires that were in flames in the driveway.

Easthampton Fire Department

Easthampton Fire Department

Easthampton Fire Department

Easthampton Fire Department

Easthampton Fire Department

Easthampton Fire Department

Easthampton Fire Department

Southampton Fire Department, Barnes Air National Guard, Westover Air Force Base, Northampton Fire Rescue, Holyoke Fire Department, South Hadley Fire District 1 Fire Department, and the Easthampton Community Emergency Response Team assisted with putting out the fire.

The Easthampton Building Commissioner was sent to assist the homeowner and emergency services. Eversource Gas & Electric also arrived to secure all utilities and the State Fire Marshal’s Office from the Department of Fire Services is investigating the fire.